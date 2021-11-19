COVID Cases are on the Rise in These States as Thanksgiving Approaches.

According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, the majority of US states are witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over the last week, 24 states have experienced a 100 percent rise in daily COVID cases, according to the statistics. Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, and Alaska are among these states.

Twenty-two additional states have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases as well, though at far lower rates.

Over the recent week, just four states have witnessed a decline in daily instances. These states include Nebraska, where cases have decreased by nearly 5%, Minnesota, where cases have decreased by 6%, Vermont, where cases have decreased by 15.5 percent, and Alabama, where cases have decreased by nearly 40%.

However, in recent weeks, Minnesota, Vermont, and a number of other states have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. Last week, Vermont had its highest daily COVID case count on record, while the COVID-19 positive rate in Minnesota reached a level it hadn’t seen since before immunizations were made accessible.

Two states, Michigan and Florida, had no data available. Though Florida has experienced a decrease in occurrences in recent weeks, Michigan has witnessed a recent spike in cases. According to MLive, the daily COVID-19 case average in Michigan reached 7,353 on Wednesday, up more than 100 percent from the previous week. In addition, the number of pediatric cases in the state has risen, putting a strain on local hospitals.

“We are currently in charge. It’s completely treatable, but… there appears to be trouble on the horizon “According to the Detroit Free Press, Dr. Rudolph Valentini, a pediatric nephrologist at Children’s Hospital of Michigan,

“#COVID19 level of community transmission in the US remains high & cases are growing,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted on Twitter Friday morning.

The CDC said that “as of November 18, the 7-day average of daily new cases was 88,482, up 16.1% from the preceding week.”

In recent weeks, public health experts have expressed fear that the number of cases may rise as the cold weather sets in and people spend more time indoors.

“We expect a spike in new cases around the holidays as people get together more and travel more,” Gypsyamber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at, said. This is a condensed version of the information.