Covid cases are on the rise in Knowsley, prompting a need for more immunizations.

The council leader has stated that Knowsley’s vaccination program will be expanded in the face of rising illness rates across Merseyside.

Cllr Graham Morgan said he was “increasingly concerned” about the borough’s vaccine uptake, which had previously had the country’s highest infection rate.

“It is fairly evident that the people in the North West of the country face a far larger risk,” Cllr Morgan stated at a Knowsley Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening (June 16).

Due to the ‘accelerated’ distribution, everyone over the age of 18 will be able to book a vaccine by Friday.

“I am growing worried that the local immunization program, managed by Knowsley CCG [Clinical Commissioning Group], has to do more to maximize local take-up,” he added.

He claimed he had urged the local CCG to build up large-scale vaccination centers with longer opening hours in Halewood, Huyton, Kirkby, and Prescot in response to his worries, to guarantee that all eligible individuals could get the vaccine.

He also called for “pop-up” vaccination clinics to be set up on the sites of important companies in the borough, as well as in communities with poor transport links and low vaccination rates, such as Stockbridge Village, Northwood, and Page Moss, with a two-week deadline for improvements.

According to the most recent numbers, Knowsley’s vaccination rate lags behind that of other regions of Merseyside, with only 60% of the population having gotten one dose of the vaccine. In comparison to the rest of the city region, only Liverpool has a lower vaccination rate.

The amount of vaccinations handed out each week in Knowsley appears to have dropped in recent weeks, with total doses declining from 9,885 in the week ending May 23 to 7,361 in the first week of June.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 instances are doubling every week, with more than 100 per 100,000 people infected on Monday.

Cllr Morgan stated earlier in the day that he had written twice to health secretary Matt Hancock and vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, requesting additional vaccines for towns like Knowsley. The summary comes to a close.