Covid cases are on the rise across Europe, prompting a Christmas lockdown and a Plan B.

As we approach the holiday season, many individuals will be looking forward to making up for lost time with their loved ones.

Christmas 2020 coincided with the UK’s second coronavirus outbreak, limiting most people to only one day of mixing with their ‘bubble’ on that special day.

The third full nationwide lockdown was implemented in January, and families were once again unable to see each other.

Due to the continuous immunization program, there are now hopes that Christmas this year would be completely different, but can this be possible?

As part of the ongoing vaccination campaign, all persons aged 12 and up are now being offered the Covid vaccine, with those aged 40 and above being invited to schedule a third, booster dose.

The vaccine campaign began in the winter of 2020, and more than 80% of those over the age of 12 have been fully immunized to date.

The Manchester Evening News states that tens of thousands of Covid cases are still being recorded every day, and a sharp surge in infection rates over seas has led to the introduction of new limitations.

Experts have cautioned that unless action is made now, the UK could face similar, harsher restrictions in the future due to concerns about the winter months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the other hand, says his winter contingency measures, dubbed ‘Plan B,’ will be kept in their box until needed.

Due to a’much lower’ level of hospitalizations and deaths during this third wave, along with a ‘rapid moving’ vaccination program, the UK is undoubtedly in a’much better position’ than its European neighbors.

Plan B might include reintroducing mandatory mask wear and encouraging individuals to work from home whenever possible.

Vaccine passports, which are currently being used in other parts of the UK, could also be implemented.

Despite the increased number of cases across the UK, Covid infections have decreased in two parts of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the number of positive Covid tests in Knowsley and Sefton fell in the seven days ending November 19.

In the seven, Knowsley had 553 Covid cases. “The summary has come to an end.”