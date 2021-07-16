COVID Cases Are Increasing Almost Across the Board: Here’s Why

As the extremely contagious Delta variety infects more people, COVID cases are soaring across the United States, even in states with strong vaccination rates.

The United States reported an average of 19,455 new COVID-19 cases per day on Tuesday during the previous seven days, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University and examined by USA Today. According to the news outlet, this was a 47.5 percent increase over the previous week.

According to The New York Post, 43 states have recorded a surge in COVID cases over the previous week, including New York, Vermont, and California, all of which had vaccinated at least 62 percent of their adult residents.

According to NPR, areas like Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma have all seen a twofold increase in new COVID infections since June.

“The emergence of the Delta variant is going to mean that those areas with low rates of vaccination are very much at risk of seeing significant increases in transmission, with potentially even exponential growth,” Dr. David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told NPR.

While the number of people infected with the virus is rising, COVID mortality are decreasing. They’ve dropped by 25% to an average of 154 deaths over the last seven days, down from 205 deaths the week before. Hospitalizations, on the other hand, are on the rise, with the seven-day average ending Sunday up to 2,507 from 1,996 a week earlier, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, 58.8 percent of American adults, or over 152 million people, are completely vaccinated against COVID-19. However, immunizations have slowed, and the number of vaccinations given each day has plummeted from a seven-day average of 3 million in April to around 420,000 as of July 7, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Because of the decrease in vaccination rates, several areas of the country, particularly the South, have low vaccination rates and high COVID infection rates.

“The vaccine deployment has always been a race against the variants,” Ajay Sethi, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the Journal. The Delta strain is the most contagious so far, and there are still sections of the country where far too many people have not been vaccinated and mistakenly assume the pandemic is over.”