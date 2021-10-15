COVID Cases are 61 percent higher in Michigan schools without a mask mandate.

According to a new study from the University of Michigan, schools in Michigan with no mask regulation have 61 percent more COVID-19 instances.

The institution issued a study on COVID-19 patterns in Michigan and the United States on Friday. According to the study, school districts without mask laws had “73 coronavirus infections per 100,000 students as of late September, compared to 45 coronavirus cases per 100,000 students in districts with mask mandates.” In school districts where masks are not required, the infection rate is 61 percent higher.

Mask mandates are currently in place in 42 percent of Michigan school districts, with over 748,000 kids attending schools in these districts. COVID-19 outbreaks have been documented in 393 K-12 schools in Michigan, affecting over 425 students under the age of 12.

While health groups in the United States, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have advocated for mask mandates in schools, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has yet to do so.

The rise in COVID-19 cases in school districts without mask mandates coincides with a wave of anti-mask protests across Michigan.

After flashing a Nazi salute and exclaiming “Heil Hitler” at a Birmingham Board of Education meeting in August, Paul Marcum of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was fired from his employment as a tennis instructor at the Sports Club of West Bloomfield.

Following the outburst, Birmingham Public Schools Superintendent Embekka Roberson issued a statement to the Detroit Metro Times saying, “Birmingham Public Schools emphatically denounces and will not tolerate any act of racism, disrespect, violence, and/or inequitable treatment of any person, including actions and statements made at Board of Education meetings.”

“We particularly need to model acceptable conduct for our pupils in situations where people feel strongly about an issue and emotions run high,” Roberson stated. “The behaviors that we anticipate from our students and community were not consistently displayed at last night’s meeting.” Other anti-maskers at the meeting informed board members that masks are hazardous and that youngsters are not at risk of transferring COVID-19 to others.

