Covid can be treated with a medicine that you can take at home.

Following “promising results,” a medicine that may be used at home and is generally used to treat parasitic infections is being tested to help treat covid.

The medicine being tested is ivermectin, and participants will receive a three-day course of treatment before being tracked for 28 days and compared to those who received conventional NHS care.

The main study, led by the University of Oxford, will examine the efficacy of the medication that was used during the pandemic in Latin America and South Africa.

After losing two cats to a fatal illness, a family issues a warning to cat owners.

It comes after a pilot research found that the medicine could reduce viral load (the total quantity of virus within a person) and the duration of symptoms in people with moderate Covid-19.

Professor Chris Butler of the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences at the University of Oxford said the study would look to see how effective it is.

“Ivermectin is readily available globally, has been widely used for many other infectious disorders so it’s a well-known treatment with a high safety profile, and it’s already being widely used to treat Covid-19 in multiple countries because of early positive findings in several studies,” he said.

“By integrating ivermectin in a large-scale trial like Principle, we expect to collect rigorous evidence to assess how effective the treatment is against Covid-19, as well as whether there are any benefits or drawbacks to using it.”

According to Oxford researchers, there is “limited evidence… to suggest that it helps speed up recovery from illness or reduce hospital admission” in large-scale randomised studies using ivermectin.

Ivermectin is the seventh medicine to be evaluated as part of a larger trial that is assessing treatments that can help patients over 50 recover more quickly from coronavirus and avoid the need for hospitalization.