COVID Breakthrough Cases May Be More Likely If Marijuana Is Used.

According to the findings of a new study, marijuana usage may increase the chance of developing COVID-19 even being completely vaccinated.

The research was published in the journal World Psychiatry on Tuesday and focused on COVID-19 “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people with substance use disorder (SUD), a condition characterized by an uncontrollable addiction to substances such as marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids, and tobacco. While breakthrough infections were reported in 3.6 percent of vaccinated people without SUD, breakthrough infections were seen in 7% of those with SUD, according to the study.

The chance of developing a breakthrough infection was highest among patients with marijuana use disorder, at 7.8%. When researchers took into account factors including underlying health issues, housing difficulties, and economic hardships, the supposedly increased chance of developing COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated vanished. The researchers believed that the greater risk in marijuana users could be linked to behavioral differences or the drug’s effects on the lungs or immune system.

“Even after they were matched for adverse socioeconomic determinants of health and comorbid medical conditions with non-SUD patients, patients with cannabis use disorder, who were younger and had fewer comorbidities than the other SUD subtypes, had a higher risk for breakthrough infection,” the researchers wrote. “Other factors, such as behavioral characteristics or the negative effects of cannabis on pulmonary and immunological function, could contribute to this group’s increased risk of breakthrough infection.” The study also discovered that those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had a higher risk of developing a breakthrough infection than those who received the Moderna vaccine, findings that are consistent with previous research suggesting that the Moderna vaccine provides better protection against the highly contagious Delta variant. Antibodies that protect against the virus are also thought to wane faster in Pfizer vaccine users than in Moderna vaccine recipients.

Researchers from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), which is part of the National Institutes of Health, led the study. Because the study was specifically focused on patients with SUD, it's unclear whether the findings apply to casual or medical marijuana users. Despite the apparent increased risk, the researchers highlighted.