COVID Booster Shots are being resisted by top FDA vaccine regulators, who are concerned about adverse reactions backfiring.

COVID-19 vaccine booster doses should not be given unless absolutely required, according to a committee of worldwide scientists, in part because bad reactions could feed vaccination skepticism.

The United States and other countries have declared intentions to offer booster doses to high-risk persons, defying WHO recommendations that lower-income countries be given priority over boosters. The extra shots are meant to help extend COVID-19 protection, but two top vaccine regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feel that using vaccine supply to inoculate unprotected communities instead could save more lives.

“Although the benefits of primary COVID-19 immunization obviously outweigh the hazards,” a group of 18 experts concluded in a report published in The Lancet on Monday, “there could be problems if boosters are widely adopted too soon, or too frequently.”

The possibility of the plan backfiring on the immunization campaign is one of the hazards connected with adding boosters at this time. The scientists believe that “unnecessary” boosts that cause “significant adverse reactions” may contribute to vaccine apprehension that extends beyond the COVID-19 vaccine.

Soreness or tenderness in the arm where the vaccine was given, weariness, chills, and fever are the most common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. These symptoms are usually just temporary for the majority of people. There have been reports of persons getting blood clots and having severe adverse responses as a result of the medication. Young adults and teenagers have also been known to develop heart disorders such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

One reason people refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is the risk of adverse effects, which they believe is greater than the risk of contracting the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that serious adverse reactions to the vaccine are uncommon and do not outweigh the vaccine’s benefits, but a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released in July found that side effects are still the most common reason people refuse to get vaccinated.

Given the risk of side effects from a booster dosage persuading people not to get vaccinated, the authors of The Lancet journal recommended that mass boosting be done “only if there is unequivocal evidence that it is appropriate.”

Marion Gruber, the director of the, is one of the authors. This is a condensed version of the information.