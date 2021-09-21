Covid booster shots are available at the Wirral centre.

One of the first venues in the North West to administer coronavirus booster shots is a medical center in Birkenhead.

Following the start of the booster shots program this week, the Birkenhead Medical Building on Laird Street in the Wirral town has begun offering a third vaccine dose.

All adults over the age of 50, people living in nursing homes for the elderly, and those aged 16 to 49 with underlying health issues that make them more vulnerable to the virus are eligible for a booster.

As the NHS vaccination programme enters a new phase ahead of winter, invitations to get a Covid-19 booster injection will be given to 1.5 million individuals this week.

You must have received your second vaccine at least six months ago to be eligible.

People should receive either one dose of the Pfizer vaccine or half of a dosage of the Moderna vaccine, which implies that some people’s booster doses may differ between their first and second doses.

If you are unable to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you may be offered a booster dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

You’ll be able to schedule an appointment here once you’ve received an invitation. Those who are unable to book online may do so by calling 119.

“The NHS Covid immunization initiative has already avoided 24 million cases and saved more than 112,000 lives,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the Covid-19 vaccine program.

“As we approach winter, we must be vigilant, therefore I would encourage everyone to come forward and receive a booster vaccination when they are invited.

“The best method to protect yourself and your loved ones against this vicious virus is to get a booster vaccine.”

More than 77 million vaccinations have already been administered as part of the NHS Covid immunization program, which is the largest in the organization’s history.

Residents and staff at care homes who are eligible will be given priority by local health teams, who will receive a booster shot by the beginning of November.

Those who dwell in nursing homes for the elderly Frontline health and social care personnel who are 50 years or older Those between the ages of 16 and 49 who have underlying health problems.