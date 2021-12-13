Covid booster jabs are available at walk-in clinics across Merseyside.

Before the New Year, all people aged 18 and up will be administered a Covid-19 booster vaccine in an effort to combat the fast spreading Omicron strain.

Following the Prime Minister’s declaration yesterday, all adults aged 30 and up can book theirs starting today (Monday December 13)

You can schedule an appointment for a first dosage, a second dose, or a booster jab in advance through the NHS national scheduling service.

Many people infected with the variation have an unusual Omicron symptom.

Bookings for persons aged 18 to 30 will begin on Wednesday (December 15), but some may be able to receive theirs earlier at walk-in venues starting today, according to the Prime Minister (December 13)

Because the Omicron type of coronavirus is causing high levels of infection in the UK, the government has pushed back the deadline for all people to get a booster shot by a month (by the New Year).

If it’s been three months (91 days) since your second dosage and you’re either:30 years old or olderaged 16 years old or older with a health condition that puts you at high risk from COVID-19, you can get a booster dose at a walk-in site.

If you have a disease that makes you more vulnerable to COVID-19, you’ll receive a letter, text message, or email reminding you to get your booster dosage at least three months (91 days) after your second dose.

From 3 months (91 days) following your 2nd dosage, you can take this letter, text message, or email, as well as a note from your GP or hospital expert describing your health condition, to any walk-in vaccination station.

If you haven’t gotten a letter, text message, or email but believe you are eligible, you can contact your doctor’s office.

Covid booster jabs are available at walk-in clinics across Merseyside.

Those who need a booster dosage can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to discover the most convenient location without making an appointment.

Birkenhead, 31 Laird St, CH41 8DB

Monday, December 13 to Friday, December 5, from 179 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Saturday, December 18th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.20. “The summary has come to an end.”