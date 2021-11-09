Covid booster jab booking: NHS online system, phone call, and more.

More than three million people have been invited to get their coronavirus booster shots.

Those who received their second dosage more than five months ago will be invited, meaning they will be able to acquire their top-up as soon as it has been six months since their last immunization.

People aged 50 and above, or those aged 16 and up with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting Covid-19, who received their second dose six months ago, are eligible for their booster, according to government rules.

According to the NHS, eight million people were vaccinated by Saturday, out of a total of 12 million who were invited.

Since the NHS booster program began, 16 million invites for a booster will have been distributed.

“Thanks to the hard work and non-stop efforts of NHS employees, the NHS Covid-19 vaccine programme has now vaccinated more than eight million individuals, ensuring they are protected ahead of winter,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy for the NHS vaccination program in England.

“The NHS has invited millions of people who are eligible for a booster vaccine to come forward as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones, and with hundreds of walk-in sites or appointments available online if you prefer, getting vaccinated is quick and easy. I’ve had my booster and would encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

On the NHS, here’s how to get a Covid booster shot:

NHSvaccine will send out text invitations with a link to the NHS website, allowing anyone who is eligible to schedule an appointment at a convenient location near them.

Those who have not yet received their invitation should visit the NHS website or phone 119 to schedule an appointment.

Eligible individuals can also visit local walk-in sites without making an appointment, and can use the online site locator to locate their nearest walk-in.

Since Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine outside of a clinical trial in Coventry in December 2020, more than 88 million immunizations have been given, with nine out of ten persons receiving their first dose.

The booster campaign began on September 16 in England and is still ongoing. “The summary has come to an end.”