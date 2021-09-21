COVID Booster Dose Increases Virus Antibodies, according to Johnson & Johnson.

The company said Tuesday that a booster dosage of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after the first dose.

J&J said in a statement that a further dose given two or six months after the initial shot improved viral defense. The findings, according to the Associated Press, have not yet been peer reviewed or published.

As the United States began delivering vaccines to the general public, the J&J vaccine, which is seen as a significant weapon against COVID-19 due to its one-shot protection, began a global test to see if two doses may improve its efficiency.

“A booster dose further boosts protection against COVID-19 and is predicted to extend the period of protection significantly,” J&J’s chief scientific officer, Dr. Paul Stoffels, said in a statement.

According to the business, the two-dose method was 75 percent successful worldwide in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and 95 percent effective in the United States alone, a difference that was likely related to which variations were circulating in different nations during the months-long research.

When patients received a second J&J shot two months following the first, levels of virus-fighting antibodies rose four to six times higher, according to the company. However, six months following the first J&J shot, a booster dose resulted in a 12-fold rise.

Data from the business previously showed that its one-shot dose gave protection for up to eight months following vaccination. It also cited recent real-world data from the United States, which showed 79 percent protection against coronavirus infection and 81 percent protection against COVID-19 hospitalization even as the extra-contagious delta variant spread.

J&J said it had shared the information with authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and others in order to help them make judgments about boosters.

J&J’s one-dose vaccination is approved for use in the United States and across Europe, and at least 200 million doses are expected to be shared with the United Nations-backed COVAX project to provide vaccines to needy countries. However, the corporation has been hampered by production issues, and millions of doses manufactured at a troublesome Baltimore factory had to be discarded.

