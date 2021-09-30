‘Covid Black Thursday’: Job insecurity as the £70 billion vacation scheme comes to an end.

On Thursday, the £70 billion furlough program will come to an end, raising fears about job security in the future.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) projections, there is still uncertainty over the future of nearly one million workers who were scheduled to be receiving financial assistance through the scheme by the end of September.

Over the previous 18 months, the vacation policy has helped millions of UK workers. However, analysts have warned that, while many people may find job in reviving industries like hospitality and travel, unemployment rates would undoubtedly rise as a result of a new round of layoffs when the scheme expires.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to introduce a new grant program to help poorer households cope with the expense of living this winter, according to Bloomberg.

Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard Asset Management, believes unemployment will climb again after falling to 4.6 percent last month.

“While some people will choose retirement over returning to work, we estimate the unemployment rate to settle around 5% by the end of the year, before dropping in 2022,” he said.

Mr Custis pointed out that when such financial assistance for workers expired in other nations, such as the United States and Australia, unemployment rose.

Bloomberg said that a scheme to transfer up to £500 million through local governments could be launched in the coming days.

The initiative would take the place of the Covid local support grant, which ended on Thursday and allowed local authorities across England to help people struggling with food, energy, and water bills during the pandemic.

The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The conclusion of the furlough comes at a time when UK job vacancies are at an all-time high, with the latest ONS data for August revealing more than one million open positions for the first time ever.

There have also been large recruiting sprees in response to labor shortages for HGV drivers, warehouse employees, and food manufacturing workers.

However, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, expressed “doubts” about whether broader consumer demand will have risen sufficiently by October to re-employ all furloughed employees.

Furlough support should be expanded, according to the Liberal Democrats. “The summary has come to an end.”