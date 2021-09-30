Covid Back is a new indicator to look out for, as two-thirds of people under the age of 30 have a problem.

According to new research, two-thirds of young individuals developed ‘Covid Back’ as a result of spending too many hours sitting during the pandemic.

Despite the fact that issues are normally associated with older folks, 64% of 18-29-year-olds have reported them in the last 18 months.

Longer durations of working from home, playing computer games, and even hunching over when cooking were among the causes, as lockdown meant fewer meals out.

According to a poll of 1,000 young adults conducted by www.mindyourbackuk.com, a public health campaign run by Mentholatum, the makers of Deep Heat and Deep Freeze, many do not have adequate desks and seats on which to work from home, increasing the chance of back pain.

Back discomfort is estimated to cost the UK £10 billion a year in lost work, productivity, and other costs, according to the poll, with back problems accounting for four out of ten sick days.

“For the six in ten Brits who were mostly or always working from home during the epidemic and are now hybrid working, almost half don’t have constant access to a table and supportive chair during their working day,” said Dr Gill Jenkins, advisor to www.mindyourbackuk.com.

“Unfortunately, 20% of people are forced to work while seated on a sofa or in bed. This wreaks havoc on your posture and spine health.”

During the lockout, just 11% of employees obliged to work from home received workstation equipment from their employers, while 17% purchased specialty seats.

For those working from home, the average working day increased by 48 minutes, and one in five people asked indicated they did no exercise at all during a typical work week during lockdown.

Only 7% of those who worked at a desk followed the customary guideline to move and stretch every hour.

Sixty-six percent of those with back pain said it was in their lower back, while 23 percent said it was in their neck or shoulder blades, all of which are frequent concerns associated with working at screens that aren’t at eye level or in seats that don’t support the back.

“Caring for our backs may reduce stress and enhance energy so we can enjoy our lives to the fullest,” Dr Jenkins continued.

