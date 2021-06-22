Covid and flu vaccines may be available at the same time, according to the government – Hancock

According to Matt Hancock, the NHS is planning a “quite large” flu vaccination blitz this winter, with individuals receiving Covid boosters and flu vaccines at the same time.

The Health Secretary predicted that this winter will be “difficult,” but expressed hope that no new lockdown restrictions would be necessary.

“We’re concerned about flu this winter since people’s natural immunity will be weakened because we haven’t had a big flu outbreak in 18 months,” he told Times Radio.

“We had a horrible winter in 2019, and we didn’t have flu at all this past winter because of the Covid limits, so it’s something we’re concerned about.

We’re investigating if you can have the Covid booster shot and the flu vaccine at the same time.

“This autumn, we’re going to have a big flu vaccination drive – you might have your Covid booster shot and your flu shot at the same time, and we’re studying whether that’s possible.

“We must ensure that the NHS is protected during winter.

“But we have time now to prepare for it and make sure we are as vaccinated as possible, because it is the best way to keep people safe.”

Mr Hancock told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that there were no other infectious infections “in any major size at all” last winter besides Covid.

“Almost no one in our country has had flu in the last 18 months, which is obviously a positive thing, but it does suggest that the flu vaccination program this autumn will be even more critical,” he said.

“We wanted to defend against flu while we were in the midst of the Covid issue, therefore last year was the biggest ever.”

“We’re working on it right now to see whether you can get the Covid booster shot and the flu jab at the same time, which will help you manage this this winter,” says the doctor. (This is a brief piece.)