Covid admissions have increased by 244% at Merseyside Hospital Trust.

Covid-19 patients have increased dramatically in the Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Trust.

The number of patients receiving Covid-19 has increased by 244 percent in just one week at the trust.

The hospital trust had nine positive cases on Tuesday, June 29; since then, the number of cases has risen to 22. Despite the mounting numbers, only one more patient has been placed on a ventilator, bringing the total to three.

This weekend, drop-in Covid vaccination locations are open around Liverpool City Region.

With limits easing around the country, the number of cases has increased, but Sefton’s coronavirus rate has more than doubled in just a fortnight.

According to data from July 4, the borough has a 469 per 100,000 infection rate. The infection rate was 199 per 100,000 people two weeks previously, on June 20.

The infection rate in England was 275 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

The World Health Organization has reported that the North West is one of Europe’s top 10 Covid hotspots, with the region ranked eighth in the rankings.

Despite growing rates across the UK, Boris Johnson is set to announce on Monday that all Covid limitations would be lifted.