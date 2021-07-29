Covid admissions are on the rise at Liverpool City Region hospital trusts.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 have increased over the Liverpool City Region.

There are now 92 Covid patients being treated for in Liverpool’s major hospital trust, which includes the Royal Liverpool Hospital and Aintree Hospital.

This is a ten-point increase since the previous time the stats were updated on July 20, but the figures have varied since then.

Vaccines are being requested by a large number of young individuals.

On July 23, they fell to 72, but then rose by 20 over the next four days to July 27. (the latest date for which we have figures).

14 of those hospitalized to Liverpool’s main hospitals are in such bad shape that they need to be ventilated.

While any increase in admissions is concerning, prior viral waves have seen significantly bigger week-on-week increases when immunizations were not a role.

Admissions at Wirral’s primary hospital trust, which includes Arrowe Park Hospital, have also grown.

There were 26 Covid patients in the trust a week ago, but that number has climbed to 44 as of July 27.

This represents a roughly 70% improvement over the previous year’s low figures.

On July 27, nine of the 44 patients required ventilator to help them breathe.

Another important local trust, St Helens and Knowsley, has seen an increase in numbers as well.

In the most recent week, Covid admissions increased from 37 to 47, although only three persons required ventilation at the time of the most recent update.

At the Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Trust, the number of Covid patients has decreased.

There were 24 virus patients being cared for within the trust a week ago, and that number has slowly decreased to just 16 on July 27.

Four of them are receiving mechanical ventilation.