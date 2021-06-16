Covid, according to the owner of a renowned Southport tavern, has “financially ruined us.”

The owner of a renowned late-night club in Southport informed us about Covid’s disastrous impacts on his business.

Retro’s owner, who requested anonymity, told the ECHO how the global pandemic had ‘financially murdered’ him and his family.

As his bar struggled during the peak of the pandemic, the 54-year-old man was compelled to receive income assistance for the first time in 30 years.

‘I told the ECHO,’ he said “We’re only taking a small amount right now. For the first time in 30 years, I was shielding for 14 months and had no money from the bar, no money from my day job of property management, and I was on income support. It was fatal to me.

“I was stuck inside the house, unable to leave. Now that I’m no longer on income assistance, I’m only getting a small amount of money from other sources due to the additional outlay.”

To keep up with table service, the owner had to hire two additional employees, which is a common occurrence in many pubs across the country.

With the pandemic affecting personnel and goods, the bar has noticed a drop in sales. ‘I told the ECHO,’ he said “We may be able to keep the new members of staff once the lockdown limitations have been lifted provided it is financially viable for us, and if revenue is flowing in.

“At the moment, it’s very expensive. The stock market has increased in value. It has progressed to the point where you are limited to what you can obtain. We’re not sure if it’s because companies have begun creating other items like hand sanitizer over lockdown, or if it’s because of Brexit. “I’m not sure.”

The hospitality industry is going to suffer yet another setback today, as the Prime Minister is poised to postpone the relaxation of regulations. With the constraints on table service and social isolation, the late-night venue’s capacity has been more than halved, according to the proprietor.

Before the event, the pub expected 150 people to attend. The summary comes to a close.