Covid, a drama starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham set in Liverpool, has a new trailer.

A new teaser for a new drama starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham has been released by Channel 4.

Help is set in a fictional Liverpool care facility during the start of the Coronavirus epidemic in March 2020, and stars the two Scouse actors.

Jodie Foster plays Sarah, a quiet care home worker who develops a special bond with Stephen Graham’s Tony, a 47-year-old patient with Young Onset Alzheimers.

BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne has penned the story, which will follow Sarah and Tony as their lives are irrevocably affected by the unique period.

The show’s release date has yet to be confirmed by Channel 4, but a new trailer for the 120-minute drama was shared on Twitter today.

Jodie and Stephen have a tight off-screen friendship, and this will be the first time the two have collaborated since she acknowledged the 48-year-old Kirkby native for his role in her rise to fame at the BAFTAs.

The drama is a labor of love for both actors, and they have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to work on it.

“To be able to explore such a vital and passionate narrative through the eyes of such beautifully real individuals, and in our home city of Liverpool, is a true honor,” Jodie told Channel 4.

“I’ve wanted to work with Jodie for a long time, and together we’re very enthusiastic about shining a light on one of our time’s biggest tragedies and the individuals at the heart of it,” Stephen added.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their delight at the prospect of seeing the two Liverpool stars on screen together.

