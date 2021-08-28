Covid-19 was found in wild deer that had been added to the animals.

According to sources in the United States, deer have been added to the list of animals that have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to reports, the US authorities confirmed the world’s first cases of the virus in the creature yesterday (Friday).

According to a statement from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), illnesses were identified in wild white-tailed deer in Ohio. It went on to say that no deer had shown signs of illness.

“It’s possible they were exposed through people, the environment, other deer, or another animal species,” spokesman Lyndsay Cole told the Reuters news agency.

Coronavirus has been found in dogs, cats, tigers, lions, snow leopards, otters, gorillas, and mink, according to the USDA.

According to reports, the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine took samples from deer in Ohio between January and March as part of research.