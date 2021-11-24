COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates are being fought by the entertainment industry.

After failing to comply with the production’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, an actor from ABC’s General Hospital exited the show on Tuesday.

This is the latest in a long line of opposition to Hollywood’s COVID rules by a small group of people in the entertainment business.

“Unfortunately, due to the vaccine obligation, General Hospital has let me go,” actor Steve Burton wrote on Instagram. “Perhaps, if these regulations are lifted, I will be able to return and continue my career [on the show]one day.” The Washington Newsday quoted an ABC source as saying “On October 27, [Burton] finished filming his final program. He refused to comply with the production’s vaccine requirement, which we can reveal.” Burton’s character was written off the program, making him the second actor to quit General Hospital in as many weeks due to the requirement. Ingo Rademacher had previously departed the production after refusing to get vaccinated, and his role had also been written out of the drama, according to ABC.

Burton’s resignation is only the latest in a long line of actors who have departed or been dismissed from Hollywood films for refusing to take the vaccine.

Despite the fact that many film and television productions take safeguards on site, there is no universally accepted standard. This gives individual producers and showrunners the option of enforcing a vaccine mandate or not.

Ice Cube, a rapper and actor, pulled out of filming for the upcoming comedy Oh Hell No at the end of October because Sony demanded that he get a COVID vaccine. Despite the former NWA star supporting mask wear and even donating 2,000 masks to college students in April 2020, this is the case.

Letitia Wright, one of the industry’s most well-known actors, was also embroiled in controversy after insiders said she refused to get vaccinated, however this has not been confirmed.

If the claims were accurate, some fans asked that she be recast in the next picture Black Panther 2. Wright plays Shuri, a superhero scientist, and some have questioned Wright’s hypocrisy in portraying a woman who has never been vaccinated.

Filming on Black Panther 2 has been put on hold as Wright returns to her London home to recover from an illness. This is a condensed version of the information.