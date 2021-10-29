COVID-19 Vaccine Harming a Child’s Fertility Is the Top Parental Concern, According to a Poll.

Few parents are keen to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19 because they are worried that the vaccine would affect their child’s fertility in the future.

COVID-19 vaccinations are currently only accessible for children over the age of 12, but Pfizer has requested an emergency use license from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to deliver it to youngsters as young as five. It will be the first COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12 if it is authorized, and the Biden administration has already obtained enough injections to vaccinate all 28 million youngsters who are eligible.

However, many of those dosages are likely to go unused, at least at first. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey issued on Thursday, only 27% of parents plan to get their child immunized once the vaccine is ready. Thirty-three percent said they would “wait and see” before getting their child vaccinated, and thirty percent said they would “absolutely not” get their child vaccinated.

Long-term negative effects are causing parents to be hesitant to vaccinate their children, and 76 percent of parents were “extremely” or “somewhat” concerned that not enough was known about long-term repercussions.

Parents were also concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine’s potential impact on their child’s fertility. Two-thirds of the 1,519 people polled said they were concerned about fertility concerns at least somewhat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone who is eligible for vaccination, including women who are attempting to conceive, get vaccinated against COVID-19. Although there is no indication that the COVID-19 vaccination has an effect on fertility, some skeptics argue that the vaccine hasn’t been around long enough to study long-term consequences.

Along with concerns about long-term negative effects from the vaccine, 71% of parents were anxious that their kid will have immediate serious side effects.

Although children's immunizations are currently voluntary, it's possible that in the future, parents may be required to inoculate their children against COVID-19 if they want to attend school. California is the first state to announce plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for public school children. Governor Gavin Newsom said the state currently requires students to get vaccinated against other viruses, so there's "no reason why we wouldn't do it."