COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 may begin in Alabama in October.

According to the Alabama Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccination might begin this month for children aged 5 to 11.

Dr. Karen Landers, an Alabama Department of Public Health area health officer, said they are currently preparing graphics and pamphlets to distribute to healthcare providers once the Food and Drug Administration grants Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines emergency use authorization for use in children under the age of 11.

“We absolutely know that when it comes to vaccinations, children need a little more knowledge, a little more dialogue, and a totally different expectation,” Dr. Landers told CBS 42.

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to the FDA in late September to clear their vaccination shots for use in children aged 5 to 11, who account for more than 28 million people in the United States.

The FDA has set a conference for Oct. 26 to discuss whether the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer should be approved for use in children. A decision might be made as soon as the end of October.

People familiar with the plans told The New York Times that a panel of experts for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Nov. 2 and 3.

The announcement comes after the White House advised governors to start planning vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 by early November. The vaccine dosages given to children would not be interchangeable with those given to adults.

While COVID-19 instances have consistently decreased across the country, the number of infections among youngsters has remained high. According to a state-level data report released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 6 million children have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began, with 1.1 million cases registered between Sept. 3 and Sept. 30 alone.

In the week ending Oct. 7, children accounted for 24.8 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported.

Despite the significant number of cases among youngsters, only a small percentage of the younger population has developed severe illness or died as a result of COVID-19. According to NBC News, only 41 children under the age of 15 died of COVID-19 between September 4 and October 2.