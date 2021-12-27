COVID-19 Surge: After a 15-day wait for a bed at a larger hospital, an Iowa man died of sepsis.

Due to the COVID-19 increase, the family of an Iowa man who died of sepsis in late November claims he was denied “extensive diagnostics and quick surgery” because larger medical facilities couldn’t spare him a bed.

According to the Des Moines Register, retired Iowa school director Dale Weeks’ family believes he was an indirect victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks’ children informed the news site that if he had been admitted to a prominent medical hospital right away, he could have survived.

Weeks died after a month of fighting sepsis. Weeks stayed for 15 days at Newton’s relatively small hospital because there were no beds available at the larger hospitals, according to the report. COVID is causing a surge in Iowa’s largest hospitals, which are already dealing with a staffing deficit.

Weeks’ daughter Jenifer Owenson told the Des Moines Register, “It’s aggravating that individuals who aren’t vaccinated are filling it up.”

Weeks, a Seymour native, became unwell on the night of November 1st. He was diagnosed with sepsis after initially mistaking it for a side effect of a flu shot and a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

He was transferred to a hospital in Centerville, which is close by. “They informed my father and his wife immediately away that they didn’t have any beds,” Owenson explained. She went on to say that the staff had been calling around for hours looking for an open hospital bed.

The nearest one they found was in Illinois at the time. They eventually secured a spot at MercyOne in Newton, and he was transported there by ambulance.

His infection would not go away, despite the hospital’s best efforts. When his family inquired about his transfer to a more advanced facility, the hospital said that he “was on a list of degrees of severity and his number had not come up.” “He was angry and frustrated. ‘Why can’t something be done?’ he wondered.” Owenson continued.

On Nov. 17, he was ultimately transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals by ambulance. On Nov. 25, doctors there determined that he required surgery. Despite the procedure, he died on Nov. 28 from the infection.

The hospital declined to comment on Weeks’ case, but did acknowledge the overcrowding.

"In addition to a spike in COVID-19 cases and the propagation of the delta and omicron variants, hospitals across the country are coping with traumas and many types of disease," MercyOne spokeswoman Marcy Peterson told the Des Moines Register in an email.