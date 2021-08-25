COVID-19 Safety Protocols Will Be Minimal at Kanye West’s Upcoming “Donda” Event.

Guests at Kanye West’s third Donda listening party will be subjected to basic COVID-19 safety checks.

Important information regarding the next event, which will take place on August 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, was disclosed on Tuesday. Attendees at the Donda event will not be required to produce proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results, unlike those at the Chicago Lollapalooza Music Festival in July.

After Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino published a public statement on August 6, leaving COVID-19 restrictions up to each individual tour to choose “best practices,” the decision to remove COVID-19 limits was made.

“Our teams collaborated to create new processes so that artists performing with Live Nation in the United States can demand all attendees and personnel to be completely vaccinated or demonstrate a negative test result for admittance, where allowed by law,” Rupino added. “We think this is a fantastic idea, and we’ve used it successfully at a number of significant events, including Lollapalooza.”

Rapino added, “We hope these steps motivate even more individuals to get vaccinated.”

Masks will be optional for all outdoor locations at Soldier Field, according to Chicago Park District communications director Michele Lemons, but “they are suggested for unvaccinated individuals in crowded outdoor settings.”

“Kanye West’s concert is just one of many examples that prove Chicago can be both open and safe,” Lemons said. “We’ve worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety standards, as well as Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields, and believe this event can be safely performed with the right mitigation efforts in place… because we know that transmission is less likely at outdoor events.”

According to the CDC, all interior venues at Soldier Field, including the United Club, Miller Lite Midway, Pro Shop, North Garage, bathrooms, elevators, and enclosed hallways, require masks.

Along with the modest restrictions, the Donda event’s seating capacity has been lowered to 38,000 from its usual 63,000, which overlaps with Chicago Bears games.

This is the third in a series of Donda listening parties that West has been hosting. The Donda Listening Experience is another name for the activities. The first occasion. This is a condensed version of the information.