COVID-19 patients who are dying beg a doctor for a vaccine, but he says it’s too late.

A doctor in Alabama urged Americans to get vaccinated, noting that some COVID-19 patients begged doctors for a coronavirus vaccine shot while they fought for their lives.

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the United States, Dr. Brytney Cobia took to Facebook on Sunday to urge vaccine skeptics to get vaccinated. She revealed her firsthand accounts of treating coronavirus patients in critical condition in her blog post.

“I’m admitting healthy young patients to the hospital with severe COVID infections. They beg me for the vaccine one of the last things they do before being intubated. I take their hand in mine and apologize, but it’s too late. When I call time of death a few days later, I embrace their family members and remind them that the best way to memorialize their loved one is to get vaccinated and tell everyone they know to do the same,” she added.

The message, which has been shared over 7,500 times, also included details about her contacts with people who have lost family members to COVID-19.

“They scream. And they claim they had no idea. They mistook it for a fake. They assumed it was a political issue. She went on to say, “They thought it was simply the illness.”

Only 38% of Alabama residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, making it the state with the lowest vaccination rate in the country. According to NBC News, only 31% of people have been properly vaccinated as of Tuesday. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 56 percent of the US population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with only 48 percent fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in several southern states, including Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. The more contagious Delta version, which is at least 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, and vaccination hesitancy, according to health experts, are to blame for the rise in new cases.

Unvaccinated people account for more than 97 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.5 percent of coronavirus-related deaths.

According to The New York Times, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated, “This is becoming a pandemic among the unvaccinated.” “Do it for your own sake, your family’s sake, and your community’s sake. And please do it to safeguard your small children who are currently unable to receive vaccinations.”