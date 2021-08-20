COVID-19 Patients Lying On The Floor, Waiting For Treatment In A Viral Photo

Patients with COVID-19 are shown lying on the floor while waiting for treatment in a viral photo shared on social media.

Two persons were observed lying on the ground at the Jacksonville Main Library Conference Center on Wednesday, according to a Reddit post. They were waiting to get monoclonal therapy, an antibody treatment for people with mild to moderate COVID-19.

“Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, please be cautious. My spouse (vaccinated but positive) has been waiting for monoclonal therapy for more than two hours and said he has never seen someone so unwell. The message read, “Moaning, weeping, unable to move.”

The legitimacy of the message was later confirmed by Nikki Kimbleton, Jacksonville’s director of communications and public relations. The city official said in a statement that all of the facility’s wheelchairs were in use at the time the photo was shot. She went on to say that the state has already placed an order for additional wheelchairs in order to satisfy the demand.

According to The Florida Times-Union, “JFRD and COJ are providing triple the number of wheelchairs, additional seating for those waiting in line, and signage that directs patients to alert someone if they need any type of assistance” to support the State of Florida in their efforts to provide this important treatment (that they’ve contracted out to CDR Maguire).

The treatment is exclusively for patients who suspect they’ve been infected with COVID-19 or are in the early stages of their diagnosis, according to the health official.

“Individuals with significant symptoms should seek medical advice on the best course of action for their situation,” Kimbleton added.

The highly contagious Delta type has pushed Florida’s seven-day average caseload to 21,700, according to data from Aug. 13. The Reddit article has received more than 390 comments and 1,100 “up votes” since it was placed on the platform. On Fridays, the state of Florida releases the number of COVID-19 cases it has.

According to a CNBC investigation, the newest numbers revealed a 12.6 percent increase over the total caseload reported the week before.

According to the HHS, COVID-19 has infected 34 percent of the state’s 50,706 hospitalized patients as of Thursday.