COVID-19 passes are required to enter nightclubs and large gatherings, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Those who want to attend meetings in large public areas, such as nightclubs, will need to provide a COVID-19 pass starting next week. This pass verifies that the carrier has gotten both doses of the viral vaccine. Face masks will be required in most indoor public locations starting this Friday.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Johnson stated, “It has become increasingly evident that omicron is expanding far quicker than the prior delta variety and is spreading rapidly all over the planet.” “Most concerning, information suggests that omicron’s doubling period is currently between two and three days.” According to Johnson, the omicron variation has been linked to 568 COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. However, he believes that “the genuine figure is…much greater.” Scientists in the country estimate that it will soon overtake the existing version delta and become the dominant strain within two to four weeks.

Because of the unpredictability of omicron’s course throughout the country, greater controls were needed to prevent the disease from spreading. The tighter limits were also put in place to encourage residents who had already been fully vaccinated to get a booster vaccination. By the end of January 2022, public health officials plan to have boosters available to all people.

These new regulations, however, are provoking a backlash among business owners. Nightclubs and music venues have long opposed vaccine passports, claiming that they will harm their operations. The new limits are said to be “devastating” to these structures, which are “just getting back on their feet after extended periods of closure and restrictions.” While there was no thorough data on how dangerous omicron is, he said rising hospitalization rates in South Africa, where the mutation was originally discovered, suggested it could be harmful.

The majority of cases have been reported in London and southeast England, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Starting next Monday, Johnson recommends that people work from home if at all possible.

