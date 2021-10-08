COVID-19 Pandemic Caused More Than 140,000 Children In The United States To Lose A Caregiver.

According to a new report, the COVID-19 epidemic has claimed the lives of around 140,000 children under the age of 18. In the midst of the global health crisis, the figures reveal a “hidden and continuous secondary tragedy.”

According to the authors of a new study published Thursday in Pediatrics, the majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in adults rather than children. While the focus has primarily been on lowering the COVID-19 burden on adults, there has also been a “tragic consequence” of adult mortality on children: the loss of parents or caregivers to the epidemic.

The researchers said, “UNICEF defines orphanhood as the death of one or both parents.” “Children who have lost one parent are included in the criteria because they are at a higher risk of mental health issues, maltreatment, insecure housing, and household poverty.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between April 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, 142,637 children lost at least one parent, “custodial or other co-residing grandparent caregiver” to a COVID-19-related death.

A COVID-19-related fatality claimed the lives of 120,630 youngsters in the United States. A primary caregiver is a parent or grandparent who takes care of the children’s basic requirements, such as food and shelter.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19-related mortality claimed the lives of 22,007 secondary caregivers. According to the researchers, a secondary caregiver could be a grandparent who provides lodging but not most of the children’s basic requirements.

Disparities in Race and Ethnicity

The researchers also discovered “substantial” racial and ethnic differences in caregiver fatalities, with children of racial and ethnic minorities having a chance of loss 1.1 to 4.5 times higher than non-Hispanic White children.

Despite the fact that white people make up 61% of the population and racial and ethnic minorities make up just 39%, the figures suggest that children of racial and ethnic minorities are more likely to lose a caregiver, according to the CDC.

In reality, children of racial and ethnic minorities account for 65 percent of those who have lost a primary caregiver (91,256 children), whereas non-Hispanic white children account for 35 percent (51,381).

“American Indian/Alaska Native children were 4.5 times more likely than white children to lose a parent or grandparent caregiver, Black children were 2.4 times more probable, and Hispanic children were nearly 2 times (1.8) more likely,” according to the CDC.

The researchers also discovered that the states with the largest populations, California, Texas, and New York, have the highest number of children facing the loss of their parents. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.