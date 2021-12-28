COVID-19 Outbreak on Cruise Ships: CDC Investigates 68 Ships for Coronavirus Cases

Following COVID-19 outbreaks on cruise ships, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating approximately 70 of them.

According to the CDC’s color-coded testing status, 68 cruise ships received a yellow classification, indicating that they either exceeded the coronavirus investigation threshold, failed to submit at least one daily Enhanced Data Collection form, or had a passenger who tested positive for the virus within five days of disembarking and was reported to the state or local health department, according to the agency’s website.

The cruise lines Disney, MSC Cruises, Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity were among the ships being inspected or observed, according to the CDC’s data, which was last updated Monday.

The CDC is investigating 36 ships at the moment, while the other 32 have been inspected and are being monitored.

When 0.10 percent of a cruise ship’s passengers develop a COVID-19 or COVID-19–like (CLI) case in the previous seven days, the ship is granted a yellow designation. The crew of vessels that transport no passengers must meet a 1% requirement.

The CDC is keeping an eye on seven more cruise ships after they were assigned an orange rating, meaning they reported a COVID-19 or CLI case among passengers or crew members but did not achieve the yellow level.

The CDC assigned a green certification to 33 ships that did not record any COVID-19 cases.

There were no ships assigned a red or gray classification. The former is awarded to ships that meet or surpass the CDC’s investigation level and are given “extra public health measures,” whilst the latter is awarded to ships that have not been evaluated or have not had their health and safety protocols certified.

According to the CDC, all of the ships on its list “are operating under health and safety practices that match with CDC’s criteria for protecting passengers, crew, port employees, and communities by reducing the public health risks presented by COVID-19.”

In a response to Insider, a Carnival spokesman stated the CDC has been “completely informed and supportive of its policies and operational plans.”

Meanwhile, MSC Cruises announced that its health measures, which include a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, had accommodated over 1 million passengers.

After several cruise ships reported positive COVID-19 cases among passengers in the last two weeks, the list of flagged vessels was released. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas ships, which reported 48 and 55 passengers respectively, were among them.