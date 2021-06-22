Covid-19 may have a disproportionate influence on children from ethnic minorities, according to a new study.

According to a new study, ethnic minority children in England tested positive for coronavirus at higher rates than white children, with Asian children being more likely to be admitted to hospital.

While mild Covid-19 affects the majority of children, hospital admission rates are rising, according to researchers, despite a lack of knowledge of the underlying causes.

Although there is a well-established link between race and severe Covid-19 outcomes in adults in England, it is unclear if a comparable link exists in children.

However, new evidence reveals that race may have a significant influence in coronavirus outcomes in children.

This research reveals that race and ethnicity play a significant effect in Covid-19 results in all age categories.

Between January 24 and November 30, 2020, 2,576 353 children (aged 0 to 18) from participating family practices in England were identified in the QResearch database.

Patients were linked to national coronavirus testing, hospital admission, and mortality data in the database.

410,726 (15.9%) of these were screened for the virus, with 26,322 (6.4%) testing positive.

A total of 1,853 children (0.07 percent) with confirmed Covid-19 went to the hospital, 343 (0.01 percent) were admitted, and 73 (0.002%) needed critical care.

Children from Asian (1.8 times more probable), black (1.12 times more likely), and mixed/other ethnicity (1.14 times more likely) backgrounds had higher probability of a positive test than white children.

Asian children were 1.62 times more likely than white children to be admitted to hospital with confirmed Covid-19, according to the study published in Jama Paediatrics.

When compared to white children, black, mixed-race, and children of other ethnicities were more likely to stay in the hospital for 36 hours or longer.

In the study cohort, one person died.

“This is the largest observational study of Covid-19 in children yet, and highlights disparities in testing, infection rates, and hospitalization linked to ethnic minority children, with important implications for families, doctors, and policymakers,” said lead author Dr. Defne Saatci, a DPhil student in the University of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences.

Co-author Professor Julia. (This is a short article)