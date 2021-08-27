COVID-19 kills two unvaccinated Georgia daycare workers on the same day.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of two daycare center personnel in Georgia on the same day. Both of them had never been immunized. After getting the infection, a third employee was admitted to the hospital.

Leslia McClain and Manequeia Freeman perished at their homes on Sunday. Authorities claimed they were employed at the Sugar and Spice Child Care Center in Statesboro, roughly 55 miles northwest of Savannah, according to The State.

The event was discovered after officials paid a visit to one of the women’s homes on Monday to conduct a welfare check.

The women had been deceased for at least a day when their bodies were discovered, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch.

The women’s ages and other details have yet to be released by authorities. Deputy Coroner Richard Pylant is in charge of both cases.

Another unvaccinated daycare worker was admitted to the hospital after getting the infection. Despite the fact that four people were infected at the plant, the fourth employee is healing at home and is expected to return to work soon. According to Futch, he has previously taken the coronavirus vaccine.

The decision to allow parents access to such facilities, according to Statesboro daycare proprietors, has put their employees and children in danger.

A few weeks ago, the governor loosened an executive order prohibiting parents from visiting daycare centers.

As of Thursday, Bulloch County has 6,790 instances. However, approximately 20% to 29% of inhabitants have received all of their vaccinations.

Authorities in Statesboro are concerned about the low vaccination rate, and have offered incentives to individuals who get vaccinated. The municipal council had agreed to set aside $10,000 in gift cards to entice residents to get their flu shots. A special meeting was held Tuesday morning to make the decision.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 69 people in Bulloch County so far, as the state sees an increase in new cases. According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the state had over 7,400 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths on Thursday.

Only 43% of Georgians have been fully vaccinated against the virus, with 50% having gotten at least one dosage.