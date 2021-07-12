COVID-19 kills two fully vaccinated Arizonians.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two completely vaccinated people in Arizona, according to health experts.

Despite the deaths, local health officials emphasized that coronavirus immunizations are beneficial in preventing hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus.

Officials with Pima County’s Health Department claimed the two vaccinated Arizonians who died were classified as “high-risk,” meaning they were either 65 years old or had pre-existing medical issues like diabetes or chronic kidney disease. According to Tucson.com, it’s unclear which variation infected the two residents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta form has become the main variant in the United States. It will also “likely soon achieve control in Arizona,” according to the article.

Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor at the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health, told the outlet, “At the individual level, it’s a tragedy because someone tried to protect themselves and failed.” “However, because the numbers are so small, it does not pose a hazard at the population level,” he continued.

401 breakthrough cases of completely vaccinated patients developing COVID-19 have been recorded by Pima County officials. At least 0.075 percent of the county’s 535,800 population are fully immunized. In addition, 16 cases of completely vaccinated patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 have been documented by health officials.

The first instance of COVID-19 death involving a fully vaccinated citizen has been reported by the Hawaii Department of Health. According to Khon 2, the Oahu man, who was over 80, was hospitalized with various pre-existing medical issues before his death.

Officials in Warren County, Ohio, also confirmed that despite being completely vaccinated against COVID-19, a citizen died from the virus last week. According to CBS News Albany, the person was in his 70s and had various health difficulties at the time of his admission.

The bulk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, according to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, involved patients who had not yet gotten an injection of the vaccination.

According to CNBC, “virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals.” He also noted that when the Delta variety spreads across the country, cases will continue to climb.