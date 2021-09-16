COVID-19 kills six family members in three weeks.

In less than a month, a Palm Beach County, Florida mayor and his wife are said to have lost six family members to COVID-19.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported that Belle Glade mayor Steve Wilson and his wife, Lisa Wilson, went door to door for months trying to educate people about the coronavirus vaccine.

According to The Palm Beach Post, they were disregarded by certain members of their own family, six of whom had died of COVID-19 problems in the previous three weeks.

“Almost every day, I was in their ears. “You just have to do this,” Lisa said Tuesday as the county commission received an update on the pandemic’s current status.

“I’m slapping myself in the face. “Should I have pushed harder?” says the narrator. Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay’s longtime aide added.

Tyrone Moreland, Lisa’s 48-year-old uncle, was the first to pass away in late August.

After the family gathered for his uncle’s funeral, Lisa’s 89-year-old grandmother, Lillie Mae Dukes Moreland, was sent to the hospital. She died the next day.

COVID-19 also claimed the lives of three of Lisa’s cousins, including 48-year-old Shatara Dukes and 53-year-old Lisa Wiggins.

Trentarian Moreland, 44, was the most recent member of the family to succumb to the coronavirus, dying on Sunday. He worked as an assistant football coach at several Palm Beach County high schools for several years.

“It’s just been a particularly trying time for my family. WPTV NewsChannel 5 quoted Lisa as adding, “We’re really, really struggling.”

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” says the speaker. I don’t know what to say about it. “I’m not sure,” she added.

Lisa assumed that her uncle and Dukes, who share the same birthdate, contracted the virus while working at the same food pantry. She saw that there did not appear to be any connection between the others.

All of the family members who visited Lisa’s grandma recently were tested, but the results were all negative. The older woman, on the other hand, was known for welcoming neighbors onto her porch and into her home for conversation.

“We really don’t know,” Lisa remarked, still perplexed as to why her relatives declined to get vaccinated.

“I believe several of my grandmother’s children advised her not to do it… They told her she was too elderly, it wasn’t safe, and she never left the house in the first place,” she explained.

When her 93-year-old brother was hospitalized with COVID-19 after being vaccinated, her grandma took it as a bad omen.

“I believe that sealed the deal… That was a critical component. Brief News from Washington Newsday.