COVID-19 kills one out of every 500 people in the United States, costing $5.7 billion to treat unvaccinated patients.

According to a new estimate, the US has spent more than $5 billion treating unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the just three months.

Between June and August, the government spent nearly $5.7 billion in avoidable costs to treat 287,000 unvaccinated new coronavirus patients who were hospitalized to hospitals.

According to a data study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the amount includes $3.7 billion in avoidable spending in August alone, when the country saw a jump in hospitalizations.

According to the study authors, “preventable” expenditures refer to events in which unvaccinated adults are sent to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, and that actual spending is likely higher than anticipated in the analysis.

In a press conference, the authors said, “This ballpark figure is certainly an understatement of the expense burden from unnecessary COVID-19 therapy among unvaccinated adults.”

“We estimated that a typical outpatient clinic visit costs $105 on average based on our research of pre-pandemic private insurance data. COVID-19 outpatient treatment expenses can range from $500 to $1,000 per patient, according to a study of privately insured patients.

Medicare fee-for-service COVID-19 hospitalizations cost an average of $24,033, according to a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The average inpatient COVID-19 treatment cost $21,752, according to a research published in Annals of Internal Medicine on Medicare fee-for-service enrolees.

“If each of these largely needless hospitalizations costs around $20,000 on average, these largely avoidable hospitalizations have already cost billions of dollars since the beginning of June,” the authors said.

Since the country’s first recorded infection, 1 in 500 Americans has died with COVID-19, according to the latest Census data.

The United States had documented 666,579 coronavirus-related deaths as of Wednesday. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country has seen an average of 152,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,805 coronavirus-related deaths in the last week.

The country has fully immunized 179,695,287 people, or 54.75 percent of the population, with California having the highest percentage of fully vaccinated persons.

Since 2020, the United States has registered a total of 41,533,693 COVID-19 instances.