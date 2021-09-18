COVID-19 kills eight unvaccinated pregnant women in Mississippi in two months.

Since late July, at least eight pregnant women in Mississippi have died from COVID-19, more than doubling the state’s total in just under two months, according to health officials.

Mississippi’s medical officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said the coronavirus has killed 15 pregnant women in the state since the outbreak began. According to CNN, the ladies were between the ages of 15 and 23, and none of them had been properly vaccinated.

“Please be vaccinated,” Dobbs said at a press briefing when asked about the rise in pregnancy deaths. “You have to defend yourself, and you have to protect your child.”

According to CNN, at least 12 fetuses survived the deaths of the 15 moms. The fetuses were often saved through emergency C-sections and were critically preterm, according to Dr. J. Martin Tucker, professor and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The identities of the remaining three fetuses have not been revealed.

Mississippi is also looking into 72 stillbirths that have occurred in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As the COVID-19 Delta strain spreads across the state, health officials are advising pregnant women to get completely vaccinated.

“We’re still in the early stages of figuring out what’s going on with Delta, but… Delta is unique and lethal, but we have methods to prevent hospitalization and death,” Dobbs explained.

Mississippi isn’t the only state where pregnancy-related viral mortality have increased. In August, a hospital in Alabama reported admitting 39 unvaccinated pregnant women, ten of whom were admitted to intensive care units and seven of whom were on ventilators. Meanwhile, a doctor in New Orleans claimed last month that in only two weeks, she had seen at least 30 pregnant patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Jane Martin, an obstetrician at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center in New Orleans, said, “This is by far the worst we’ve seen in the pandemic.” “It’s disheartening and exhausting,” she added. It doesn’t seem to have to be this way.”

Since the epidemic began, at least 155 pregnant women have died in the United States with COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and instances appear to be on the rise across the country.

