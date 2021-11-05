COVID-19 kills anti-vaxxer nurse who claimed vaccines kill people.

On Oct. 19, an Oklahoma nurse who alleged that the COVID-19 vaccine killed individuals died from the infection.

Steve Shurden, 58, died in October after a three-week fight with COVID-19 complications. Despite his death, Teresa stated she didn’t regret her husband’s decision not to get vaccinated.

On Sept. 28, Shurden was admitted to a hospital for the first time with COVID-19. Early in October, his condition appeared to be improving before rapidly deteriorating. According to The Daily Mail, he was momentarily taken off the ventilator but later died of COVID-19 complications after experiencing respiratory difficulty.

Shurden had purchased a new touring RV before testing positive for COVID-19, with the intention of traveling around and denouncing “healthcare genocide,” according to the report.

Shurden had composed poems about “plandemic” and “healthcare holocaust” and shared it on his Facebook page in the months leading up to his death. He and his wife, who were both anti-vaxxer nurses in Tulsa, had also been loud on social media about their anti-vaccine views.

“These jabs are a weapon, and this is their plan,” says the narrator. They desire all of the riches as well as the abolition of man.” Shurden wrote about it in his August blog article. “Wake up everyone, this is your final chance.” You’re going to fall if you stand on your left.” Shurden also announced the death of his friend Hector in the same month. When his friend died of COVID-19, he had likewise declined to get vaccinated against the virus. Shurden, on the other hand, blamed his friend’s death on “healthcare genocide.”

Teresa also shared a false post in July, in which Israeli experts Haim Yativ and Dr. Seligmann claimed that Pfizer vaccines killed 40 times as many people as the COVID-19 epidemic.

Teresa had also spread disinformation about COVID-19, including posts headlined “Antibodies Are Probably Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination” and “Our Organization Is Now Run On COVID Money.”

Many people responded to Shurden’s and Teresa’s social media statements after his death, asking others to avoid listening to and spreading vaccine disinformation. Teresa, to whom Shurden was married for 41 years before his death, had three children with him.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States had confirmed 46,252,795 COVID-19 cases and 750,424 deaths as of Thursday.