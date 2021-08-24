COVID-19 kills an unvaccinated pregnant woman and her unborn child.

COVID-19-related problems killed a seven-month pregnant nurse who had not been vaccinated, as well as her unborn child.

Haley Richardson works as a labor and delivery nurse at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, AL. Katie, her two-year-old daughter, and her husband, Jordan Richardson, lived in Theodore.

Haley was due in November, and the couple had decided on the name Ryleigh Beth for their second child.

Haley contracted COVID-19 in late July and was taken to the hospital in early August. Her symptoms worsened, and she was sent to the intensive care unit, according to WKRG.

When Haley was admitted to the hospital, she was about seven months pregnant. Sadly, she lost her unborn child on August 18 as a result of COVID-19 complications. Only three weeks after catching the infection, the Alabama mother died two days later.

Jordan claims that his wife was unvaccinated since they were intending to have a second child and were concerned about the potential problems.

Jordan told WKRG, “We were just scared that there would be difficulties from that viewpoint with having a baby and once she got pregnant, so she wasn’t vaccinated.”

Jordan is now asking everyone to be vaccinated in order to save other families from going through the same ordeal.

As of August 14, 76.2 percent of pregnant women in the United States were still unvaccinated. According to a Bloomberg story, most of them fears, like Hayley’s, are about the vaccine’s potential consequences on their pregnant offspring.

Many pregnant women have been misinformed about the vaccine or are afraid of the unknown, according to doctors. Because pregnant women are not involved in clinical studies, they have shown a strong aversion to taking COVID-19 shots. Despite subsequent studies demonstrating no additional health risk from the vaccine, this is still the case.

Experts from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, as well as other health organizations, have advised all pregnant women to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With instances on the rise as a result of the Delta variation, vaccination is the best option for pregnant women to protect themselves against the risk of COVID-19 infection,” the statement stated.