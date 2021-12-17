COVID-19 kills an unvaccinated New York teen.

COVID-19 claimed the life of an 18-year-old high school student in Warren County, New York, on Thursday, according to school officials.

Adam Sweeney, a kid from Queensbury Union Free School District (QUFSD), died on Wednesday, according to Superintendent Kyle L. Gannon and Queensbury High School Principal Damian Switzer in a joint statement.

Sweeney died in Glens Falls Hospital after his family was unable to transfer him to Albany Medical Center Hospital, which was already overburdened with COVID-19 patients, according to the Times Union.

According to CBS 6, the Queensbury High School student had no pre-existing medical issues and had not been vaccinated before to his death.

To remember Sweeney and show support for his family, Gannon and Switzer requested the QUFSD community to wear blue and gold on Friday.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Sweeney family. Adam was a beloved kid by all, and he will be deeply missed “According to the two school authorities stated,

Following the teen’s death, counselors, school psychologists, and social workers have been made accessible “to assist anyone in need.”

Sweeney’s death was described as a “heartbreaking loss” by Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

“This is a somber reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages, and that we must do everything we can to protect our loved ones, especially the most vulnerable, as we fight the ongoing winter surge of infections,” Seeber said in a statement.

According to the Times Union, Coronavirus mortality among young persons in New York state are uncommon, with only 25 fatalities under the age of 19.

COVID-19 is said to have killed over 47,300 people across the state.

Sweeney was the youngest Warren County resident to die from the virus before his death, according to the Daily Gazette.

Officials from Warren County stressed that the virus affects people of all ages and that Sweeney’s death was part of a nationwide pattern of unvaccinated young people being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“It’s a dreadful, dreadful scenario. We’re seeing an increasing number of young people become seriously unwell as a result of this… We haven’t seen anyone under the age of 40 who was vaccinated become gravely ill as a result of the vaccine “Don Lehman, a spokesman for the county, confirmed this.

According to officials, the bulk of new cases in Warren County were caused by family, domestic, and workplace exposures, as well as indoor parties and gatherings.

Officials advise people to assume they will be exposed to COVID-19 if they visit crowded public places or contact with people at work.