COVID-19 kills an unvaccinated diner owner who defied lockdown restrictions.

A Michigan diner owner died of COVID-19, little over a year after he defied state shutdowns by opening his business to customers over the previous holiday season.

According to local media outlet MLive.com, John Parney Sr. died on Dec. 14 following a two-month battle with COVID-19.

On Sept. 29, the 62-year-old was taken to Hillsdale Hospital’s emergency department in Hillsdale, Michigan, where it was discovered he had contracted COVID-19. After three days in the hospital, he was released and went home.

According to a GoFundMe website set up by Parney’s family, his condition worsened over the next few days, and he was subsequently found “incoherent and bewildered in his bed.” Due to his “dangerously low” vitals, he was sent back to the hospital and isolated as well as given oxygen.

Parney had “several medical setbacks,” including having a tracheotomy and requiring surgery for a chest tube after one of his lungs “blew out.”

According to the GoFundMe post, the Marine Corps veteran was unvaccinated prior to his sickness, but he assured his family that he would get the vaccine after he was released from the hospital since “the battle, at that time, was tougher than any training he had done in the military.”

It’s unclear whether Parney was brought to Battle Creek’s Select Specialty Hospital before he died. His family stated in the post that if his condition improved, they wanted to send him there.

In December of last year, Parney made news when he kept his Quincy Diner at 174 East Chicago Street in the village of Quincy open to dine-in customers despite a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shutdown.

“My wife is battling colon cancer at stage four. We rely on this restaurant to help with bills and other expenses. That is something that my employees require. Of course, I would have lost business if I had stayed open much longer,” Parney was quoted as saying at the time.

It was unclear whether Parney and his restaurant faced any consequences as a result of the decision.

According to the GoFundMe page, the Quincy Diner “suffered enormous economic losses as a result of the pandemic.” The first shutdown cost it $250,000 at the outset of the COVID-19 epidemic, but it obtained government assistance through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

However, the support supplied just "a fraction of what they would have made from their firm if it had been able to."