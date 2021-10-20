COVID-19 kills a pregnant woman two weeks after she gives birth prematurely.

A 27-year-old Atlanta lady died of COVID-19 two weeks after giving birth to her kid prematurely last month.

Marrisha Kindred Jenkins was eight months pregnant when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 by doctors on Sept. 4, just one month before her due date, according to WSB-TV/Channel 2. According to the publication, the unvaccinated mother gave birth to her third kid, Jaylen, prematurely on Sept. 7.

Jenkins was apparently not permitted to touch her infant due to the coronavirus infection, and she never got the chance because she died two weeks later on Sept. 23 from complications caused by the virus, according to CNN.

Jenkins’ mother, Helena Kindred, said, “We said she had some challenges, but I wasn’t expecting what happened to her.”

According to People, Jenkins was released home after exhibiting indications of rehabilitation. On Sept. 19, she and her husband, Myles Jenkins, were getting ready to meet their kid for the first time when she stopped breathing.

Myles dialed 911, and his wife was transported to the hospital and put on a ventilator. On Sept. 23, Marrisha’s family decided to remove her from life support.

Jenkins’ brain suffered serious damage due to a lack of oxygen, according to her mother.

Following her daughter’s death, Kindred pushed other pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I genuinely feel she would not have died if she had been vaccinated,” Kindred added.

“Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, “It’s critical for you to do it for yourself and your child,” she told CNN.

A GoFundMe website was created in the hopes of gathering funds to assist Myles, Jaylen, and Marissha’s other two children, Rylee, 6, and Ayden, 5. It has raised a bit more than $10,000 as of press time, surpassing its modest $5,000 goal.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant Black women have the lowest immunization rates in the country when compared to other racial groups (CDC).

Around 18 percent of pregnant Black women had been vaccinated, compared to 28 percent, 35 percent, and 48 percent for Latino, White, and Asian women, respectively. According to the CDC, the total immunization rate for all pregnant women was 33 percent.

Some unvaccinated Black pregnant women indicated that, while they were not opposed to the vaccine, they would rather get inoculated after the baby was born.

“I’m not going to let them put anything in my body.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.