COVID-19 kills a mother who was proud to be “unmasked” and “unvaccinated.”

According to her family, a woman in San Joaquin County, California, who was anti-vaccination and mask-wearing, died of COVID-19.

Kristen Lowery, of Escalon, died on Sept. 15 at the age of 40 from the coronavirus and the pneumonia it caused, according to News.com.au.

According to 7News, the mother of four used her Facebook account, which has since been turned to private, to promote anti-vaccine and anti-mask sentiments.

“Unmasked, muzzled, vaccinated, and fearless… Lowery wrote on her Facebook profile photo, “Together, we win.”

Lowery donned a T-shirt that read, “Ex Vaxxer, I trusted them, never again.” in another shot. “Give a voice to the vaccination injured,” she said, holding a sign.

“Free thinker,” read another message on her profile. Everything should be questioned. “Research is a must.”

Lowery’s family reported her death from COVID-19 last week on social media, according to News.com.au.

Roxann Bittner Kalski, her aunt, wrote on Facebook that her “lovely niece has lost her struggle against COVID-19,” with other family corroborating the news.

Cassie Lowery, Lowery’s sister, had requested prayers just before her brother’s death.

“My sister, Kristen, is in the ICU, fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia for her life. Cassie wrote earlier this month, “This is a call for every prayer [and]every ounce of strength you all have to help my sister get through this.”

Cassie said, “I don’t care what your view is on [being]vaccinated.”

“This isn’t a political issue.”

Lowery’s Facebook account was switched to private when users commented on her refusal of immunizations, according to 7News. However, screenshots of her Facebook profile had already gone viral on the internet.

“Why don’t people realize how important immunizations are for everyone?” One social media user made a remark.

Following Lowery’s death, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to aid with her funeral expenses, and it has since raised more than $11,000. Lowery died “suddenly and unexpectedly,” according to the report.

Lowery was a “beautiful and great woman, but more than that, she was a phenomenal mother who always, ALWAYS placed her children first,” according to Janet Vallotton, the fundraiser’s organizer.

Vallotton noted, “She lived for her children and enjoyed being their mother more than anything else in her life.”

Lowery’s four children, Tayden, McKenna, Ella, and Ryenn, survive her.

According to The New York Times, 71 percent of California citizens have received at least one vaccine dosage, and 58 percent are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 cases totaled 4.67 million in the state, with 68,244 deaths. Brief News from Washington Newsday.