COVID-19 kills a mother who wanted to be treated with ivermectin, while her husband remains hospitalized.

Officials say a lady in Illinois died after attempting to treat her COVID-19 infection with a medicine that was not licensed for the virus.

Maria Abbinanti, 40, died around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, according to the Daily Herald, citing Kane County Coroner Rob Russell.

The cause of death for the mother of three was unknown.

According to ShawLocal.com, Abbinanti was not vaccinated since she had been suffering from allergies for more than a year and a physician advised against getting vaccinated until testing to discover the cause were completed.

Her three sons, ages 4, 9, and 12, and her 41-year-old husband, Sebastian Abbinanti, survived her death. Sebastian was also infected with COVID-19 and remained hospitalized.

As word of Maria’s death spread, family, friends, and community members gathered outside Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital.

On behalf of Maria and her husband, attorney Patrick Walsh filed an emergency action in Kane County on Dec. 15 to have the medicine ivermectin used to treat their illness.

According to a contrary story from ShawLocal.com, Kane County Judge Robert Villa dismissed the temporary injunction that would have enabled the Abbinantis access to the medicine last Friday.

Walsh responded by filing an expedited appeal of the temporary restraining order denial. The hospital was given two days to respond to the appeal, after which the court will issue a ruling in five days.

It’s unclear whether an answer was sent before Maria died.

Humans can use ivermectin to treat infections caused by parasitic worms and head lice, as well as skin disorders like rosacea. The medicine is also available in a different formulation, but it is meant to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

Both forms of the medicine have not been approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in preventing or treating COVID-19.

According to the FDA, while there is evidence that the medicine can aid persons with COVID-19, current data shows the drug is ineffective against the virus.

Furthermore, taking big dosages of it could be “hazardous,” according to the organization.

“Never give yourself or others drugs intended for animals. Ivermectin products for animals are not the same as those approved for humans “According to the FDA.

Despite this, some Trump supporters, as well as conservatives and anti-vaccination campaigners, claim that ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19.

Despite this, some Trump supporters, as well as conservatives and anti-vaccination campaigners, claim that ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19.