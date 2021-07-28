COVID-19 kills a man who mocked vaccines.

After contracting the virus, a California man who derided COVID-19 immunizations died.

After being diagnosed with the new coronavirus, Stephen Harmon, 34, died on Wednesday at Corona Regional Medical Center in California. Harmon mocked immunizations in multiple tweets prior to his hospitalization.

“I pity you, son, if you’re experiencing email troubles. I’ve got 99 issues, but a vax isn’t one of them!” In a single tweet, he stated.

Another tweet stated, “Biden’s door-to-door vaccination “surveyors” should really be called JaCovid Witness,” referring to the administration’s attempts to promote vaccines and counteract misinformation.

Harmon, a Hillsong Church attendee, was treated for pneumonia and low oxygen levels. He also informed his followers that he was being intubated and requested them to pray for him.

“I’ve fought this thing as hard as I can, but it’s come to a point where I have no choice but to go under intubation. As much as I detest having to do this, I’d rather it be voluntary than forced emergency operation. KCBS-TV said that he tweeted on his now-protected Twitter account, “I don’t know when I’ll wake up, please pray.”

Harmon was later praised by Brian Houston, the megachurch’s founder, who described him as “kind.” He further stated that, while their church urges people to get vaccinated, it is still a “personal decision” for them.

“While many of our employees, leadership, and congregation have already received the Covid-19 vaccination, we acknowledge that each individual must make their own decision based on medical advice,” Houston said in a statement to CNN.

COVID-

As the more contagious Delta variety spreads, 19 cases are on the rise across the country. According to The New York Times, the number of infections has now risen to an average of 51,000 new cases each day, four times the rate reported in June.

The great majority of COVID-19 cases in California are among those who have not yet received the vaccine. As a result, the state’s Department of Public Health recorded approximately 8,000 new illnesses on Friday, putting the testing positivity rate at over 5%.

According to NBC News, health officials in Los Angeles registered 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for the first time since February.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has claimed 610,891 deaths and infected 34,443,064 persons in the United States.