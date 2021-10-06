COVID-19 kills a fully vaccinated Texas teacher who received a booster shot.

According to the Richardson Independent School District, a fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster vaccination died of COVID-19 symptoms last week.

Eroletta Piascyk was hospitalized to the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday and was expected to recuperate before passing away, according to district officials. At the time of her death, Piascyk had worked with Richardson ISD for at least two decades and was teaching at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center.

Dr. Jeannie Stone, RISD Superintendent, stated in a statement published by Fox 4 News, “She had been in the hospital but was expected to recover better, so it was really a sudden shock we lost her when we did.”

In the United States, 5,226 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths had been documented as of Sept. 27. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44 percent of deaths were in women, 86 percent were in adults 65 and older, and 17 percent were in people who had no symptoms or whose deaths were unrelated to COVID-19.

Since the start of the epidemic, more than 16,000 fully vaccinated Americans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the CDC. At least 11,653 patients were 65 and older, 8,095 were females, and 3,114 were asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or patients who were hospitalized for causes other than COVID-19 and tested positive when checked upon admission.

Since mid-September, infection rates have been dropping across the United States. Over the last week, the country has reported an average of 105,054 new COVID-19 infections per day. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the numbers were 12,000 lower than the average daily cases reported the week prior.

Despite a decrease in the number of cases, the infection rate among children under the age of 18 remains extremely high. Officials recorded 173,469 COVID-19 infections in youngsters between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, accounting for 26.7 percent of the weekly reported cases.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, almost 850,000 new coronavirus infections among children were reported in the United States during September.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 43,947,979 COVID-19 cases and 705,190 deaths in the United States so far.