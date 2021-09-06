COVID-19 kills a fully vaccinated Detroit woman who only had mild symptoms.

Several months after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a former Detroit teacher died of the virus.

Suzanne Martha Madigan, a retired teacher with 26 years of experience in the Grosse Pointe Public School System, had been fully vaccinated since February, when she started having moderate symptoms.

Madigan has been suffering from a sinus infection since April. According to the Detroit Free Press, her doctor, whom she consulted via telehealth, stated her symptoms showed she had a sinus infection, for which he prescribed medication.

Kelly Salamango, Madigan’s daughter, pushed her mother to get tested for COVID-19. The test resulted in a positive result later on.

Madigan had become exhausted during the course of the following week. After her oxygen levels plummeted, she was sent to the hospital. Madigan was first put on oxygen before being put on a ventilator when her oxygen levels plummeted again.

Madigan died at Ascension St. John Hospital on May 16. She was 74 years old at the time.

“It’s incredible how much she’s gone through in the last few years. Salamango told the Detroit Free Press, “We assumed she was more protected from the virus because she was properly vaccinated and was very cautious if she had to go out.”

“However, the infection proved to be far too potent. We take solace in knowing she’s reunited with our father, her brother Duke, her parents, and her other sister Nancy, all of whom before her in death.”

COVID-19 has hospitalized or killed 12,908 completely vaccinated people as of Aug. 30. Female patients accounted for 48 percent of total breakthrough hospitalizations (5,059 in total) and 44 percent of total breakthrough fatalities (1,082 in total) reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the agency’s data, adults over the age of 65 accounted for at least 70% of all hospitalizations and 87 percent of all breakthrough fatalities.

Breakthrough instances are expected, according to experts, who point out that none of the currently existing vaccines are 100% successful in avoiding COVID-19 infection.

Experts continue to recommend that people get vaccinated against COVID-19 since the benefits far exceed the hazards. Unvaccinated persons are also 29 times more likely than vaccinated people to be hospitalized as a result of the new coronavirus, according to a recent study in Los Angeles County.