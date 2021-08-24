COVID-19 kills a fully vaccinated Carnival cruise passenger.

Despite being completely vaccinated against COVID-19, a passenger on a cruise ship who had disembarked in Belize died of the disease.

Marilyn Tackett, 77, was a retired Sunday school teacher who passed away on August 14 after returning to the United States. On July 31, the elderly mother and her family set sail from Galveston, Texas on a Carnival Vista cruise.

Tackett had difficulties breathing while on the cruise ship, according to her family’s accounts. She was eventually diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed on a ventilator to help her breathe, according to on-ship medical officials.

Tackett was taken to a hospital in Belize City, where the cruise liner was docked. However, before admitting the sufferer, the private hospital requested $5,000 from the family. Tackett was admitted to a critical care unit in Belize and placed on a ventilator after the family acquired the monies through a crowd-funding drive.

The family has also set up a Go Fund Me campaign to seek $30,000 to fly Tackett to Tulsa, Oklahoma for medical treatment.

“Hello, my name is Tara, and I’m one of Marilyn’s grandchildren. Tackett’s grandchild stated on the crowdfunding page, “On behalf of my family, I’ve launched a Go Fund Me to aid with Memaw’s medical expenditures.” “We’re working with ICU Air Evacuation to get her back to Tulsa so she can get the finest care possible,” said the family.

According to Amandala, she was taken back in an air ambulance and placed on a ventilator, where she died of COVID-19.

Tackett was one of many Carnival Vista cruise ship passengers who tested positive for COVID-19. Over the course of two weeks in late July and early August, at least 26 other passengers were diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Since cruise travels in the Caribbean and the United States commenced in June, the number of cases aboard a ship has reached an all-time high. Tackett was also the first person known to have died.

The majority of those infected with COVID-19 were crew members who just had minor symptoms or were asymptomatic. At least 96 percent of the ship’s passengers have been vaccinated, according to the Belize tourism authority. According to The New York Times, only one person on board had not yet been properly vaccinated.