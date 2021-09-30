COVID-19 kills a college student who rationalized that he was “too healthy to need vaccine.”

Tyler Gilreath, 20, chose not to get the COVID vaccine since he was blessed with a youthful, healthy physique and no pre-existing diseases. The child claimed he was “too healthy” to require vaccination. However, he became infected with the virus and died as a result.

Tamra Demello, Gilreath’s anguished mother, is now urging young people who believe they are immune to the virus to get vaccinated in order to preserve themselves and their loved ones at a time when the delta variant’s spread threatens to strain the US health-care system once more.

Gilreath, a sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, tested positive for the virus three days after arriving on campus on Aug. 20. According to the News Observer, he was taken off life support Monday after battling a severe illness for three weeks and undergoing many surgeries.

Demello claimed she pleaded with her son for months to get stabbed, but he refused. Demello wrote on Facebook, “He justified that a healthy 20-year-old who gets it (COVID-19) won’t get that sick.”

In an interview with the source, Demello stated, “You can’t make them do what they don’t want to do when they’re 20.” “You have the ability to persuade and intimidate. She continued, “I can’t physically lift him up and put him in the car.”

Demello revealed that her son had finally decided to have the shot after settling into college. But, according to the devastated mother, he was never given the opportunity.

Gilreath got a sinus infection after testing positive for the virus, which spread to his cranial cavity, causing swelling in his brain.

“We’re just hoping if we can just persuade these young people who think they’re invincible, that this active, healthy, never really sick kid — if this can happen to him from those complications, it can happen to them too,” Demello said, urging parents of unvaccinated children to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

Gilreath had signed up to donate his organs, and surgeons were able to use his heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas. “We’re very thankful that he’ll live on. He would have been content to have aided at least one other person,” Demello said.