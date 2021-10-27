COVID-19 kills a California mother just weeks after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

COVID-19 was infected by a woman in San Diego, California, and she died just weeks after receiving her first dose of the vaccination.

Maria Troutman, 50, of Encanto, died on Oct. 18 – a day after her 50th birthday, according to ABC 10. According to the site, the mother and stepmother of six was put on a ventilator in early October after being taken to the hospital with COVID-19-induced pneumonia.

On Sept. 12, Troutman, who had a number of underlying health issues, including diabetes, received her first Pfizer vaccine needle. When she first qualified for a COVID-19 vaccination, she was hesitant to get immunized. She had previously been unable to get out of bed for days after having a flu vaccination, according to the story.

Troutman’s 26-year-old daughter, Crystal Keller, said her mother “didn’t want to feel like that again.” Following a vaccine mandate at her husband’s business, Troutman chose to be immunized last month.

Keller was cited as saying, “If he needs to get vaccinated, then she will as well.”

Troutman, on the other hand, began to feel ill days after receiving her first dose.

According to Keller, the mother had a fever and chills, as well as a loss of taste and smell. Six days after receiving the immunization, Troutman was hospitalized to the hospital with COVID-19 pneumonia.

On the morning of her 50th birthday, Troutman’s blood pressure fell due to internal bleeding in her brain. According to a GoFundMe page set up to aid with the costs of Troutman’s funeral preparations, she was left brain dead after physicians were unable to treat her.

Keller believes her mother’s death could have been avoided if she had been vaccinated sooner. She described her mother as “devoted,” “selfless,” and “brilliant.”

Troutman’s daughter stated, “I feel and think that if she had gotten vaccinated, she would be living now.”

Keller, who is vaccinated but recently tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced mild symptoms, has pushed others to get vaccinated in the wake of her mother’s death because she “didn’t want them to go through the grief [she]endured.”

As of this writing, Troutman’s GoFundMe page had raised $1,260 of the $10,000 target.

COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to federal data obtained by The New York Times, more than 45.6 million COVID-19 cases and 739,259 deaths have been documented in the United States as of Tuesday.