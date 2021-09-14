COVID-19 kills a 4-year-old Texas girl in her sleep.

A four-year-old girl from Texas died in her sleep as a result of COVID-19, according to health officials.

According to her mother, Karra Harwood, Kali Cook was happy and playful on Labor Day. The infant, however, had a fever early on September 7th. She died shortly after in her sleep.

After her death, a medical examiner officer in Galveston County confirmed that the four-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Harwood informed WLOX that she had no underlying medical conditions.

The child’s death has now been linked to COVID-19, according to officials with the Galveston County Health District, although they are still researching Kali’s formal cause of death.

COVID-19 cases in children are on the rise in the United States, with over 243,000 youngsters testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last week. According to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, there were 495,154 pediatric COVID-19 cases recorded across the United States from August 26 to September 9.

Children accounted for nearly 71,000 cases in early July, a 240 percent increase. As students returned to in-person lessons during the summer, the number of youngsters infected with COVID-19 increased. The new coronavirus has been diagnosed in roughly 5.3 million children as of Thursday.

According to the AAP report, children accounted for approximately 29 percent of all new confirmed cases recorded between September 2 and September 9.

Overall, the United States has reported 5,292,837 kid COVID-19 cases, accounting for 15.5 percent of the total number of infections since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are an estimated 2,200 children in hospitals with COVID-19. According to ABC News, 377 youngsters have been admitted to hospitals in Texas, 258 in Ohio, and 168 in Florida.

COVID-19 immunizations were only available to youngsters aged 12 and up as of Monday. According to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the Food and Drug Administration is likely to approve a Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 by the end of October.

“It could take longer to gain a permission,” he said, “but I believe the agency will be in a position to make an authorization late fall, perhaps early winter.”